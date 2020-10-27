FULL VIDEO: Trump rally at Lansing Capital Region International Airport

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — President Trump campaigned in Lansing Tuesday afternoon at the Lansing Capital Region International Aiport.

He drew criticism from the state health department and Governor Whitmer, for holding a large, in-person rally.

During a COVID-19 media briefing, Ingham County Health Officer, Linda Vail referred to the large gathering which brought thousands of people to the state’s capital, as “deeply concerning”.

“I just don’t even feel like I have words for it. It’s very disappointing and it’s very frustrating,” Vail said.

While some people in the crowd did have face coverings, many did not, which has often been the case for President Trump’s rallies.

“The president also is rather reckless with regard to Covid and Covid precautions that are recommended broadly across the public health community as well as amongst the scientific community. It is the time to be cautious, not reckless and that’s not what we’re seeing,” said Vail.

Meanwhile, Michigan Republican Party Chair, Ronna McDaniel said the governor is applying a double standard.

“Gretchen Whitmer, didn’t say that when there were peaceful protests happening around our state. So it’s interesting how she has one lens. If it is something she agrees with in a different lens, if it’s for Republicans, here’s the thing, temperature checks are being taken. People are being handed masks, it’s outside and people with underlying conditions shouldn’t come, but people also have personal accountability and we have to be able to make our choices for ourselves.”