Fun is brewing this weekend for runners and walkers

Come on, admit it. Everybody likes to reward themselves for accomplishing something.

For runners and walkers it might be a reward for reaching a distance goal or even completing a workout.

For some people that reward might be a brewed beverage, either hot or cold.

That’s the reason behind two virtual events this weekend, April 24 and 25, hosted by Playmakers.

Donations to the 5K virtual Brews Run/Walk events benefit healthcare workers.

Friday night’s Virtual Brewer event is a 5K but you can walk, run, or roll as far or short as you want!

The 6:00 p.m. event is hosted by the Lansing Brewing Company.

Maybe coffee is more to your taste and that’s on the menu Saturday at 9:00 a.m..

Good Sense Coffee is hosting the virtual Roaster 5K Run/Walk but feel free to walk, run, roll any distance you choose.

Feeling really good? Register for both events! There’s no cost and donations support healthcare workers.

You can find more details on donating to local non-profits through the Brews Run here.