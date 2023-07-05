LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WLNS) – A community fundraiser has collected $25,501 for the families of four Laingsburg teens impacted by a deadly car crash.

In June, two Laingsburg teens were killed and two others were injured after a 16-year-old driver lost control of their car, crashing into a ditch.

13-year-old Keegan Schneeberger and 16-year-old Dustin Winans died in the crash.

Two other teenagers survived but were injured.

According to a social media post made by local business the Laingsburg Dairy Den, $25,501 has been raised for the victims’ families.

The post in full reads:

“The families of these 4 beautiful faces are who you have helped! To date you guys have raised $25,501.48!!!! The fundraising does not stop here though. By the end of this week we will have some more updated information on fundraising efforts. Thank you thank you thank you!”