Funeral procession for DeWitt Township Police Sergeant

GRAND LEDGE, Mich (WLNS)–Tears fell down the faces of many outside in Grand Ledge today, as DeWitt Township Police Sgt. Bill Darnell was carried to a funeral home.

“It’s a very emotional day,” said Chief Police Mike Gute of DeWitt Township Police.

Sgt. Darnell passed away unexpectedly this week on Wednesday due to COVID-19 complications. Today local law enforcement gathered outside of Sparrow Hospital for a funeral procession.

Chief Gute said it was a hard day, especially with Darnell’s family not being able to be present, “Obviously, they’re taking necessary steps to make sure they’re quarantined and things like that. We did the drive-by his house today because they could not be here. Just for them to one last time to see him and to see how much support they have as a family.”

Sergeant Darnell dedicated himself to the DeWitt Township Police force for 15 years. In 2018 he was given the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award and was also recognized nationally. He was the National Association of Police Organizations “Top Cop Award Winner.”

Darnell is survived by his wife and three children. As of now no funeral arrangements have been finalized.