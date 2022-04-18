GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) — A funeral service is scheduled for Patrick Lyoya, the unarmed Black man who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop on April 4.

The funeral service is scheduled for Friday, April 22, at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ.

The family of Patrick Lyoya has asked civil Rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy for their son during the service.

Attorney Benjamin Crump, who specializes in civil rights, is representing the Lyoya family and will make a call to action during the services.

A passenger in Lyoya’s car took a cellphone video that showed the officer shooting the 26-year-old in the back of the head.

The Grand Rapids Police Department released the cellphone video, along with other videos of the incident, on April 13.

Lyoya moved to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2014.

Rev. Sharpton and the National Action Network have promised to help the family cover his funeral costs.