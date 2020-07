Vanessa Guillen, the Fort Hood soldier who has been missing since late April, was murdered and dismembered by a fellow soldier, a woman alleged in a criminal complaint obtained by CBS News.

The complaint was not filed against Specialist Aaron Robinson, a suspect in Guillen's death, because he died by suicide when approached by authorities on Wednesday. But the documents accuse Cecily Aguilar, a 22-year-old civilian identified as Robinson's girlfriend, with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.