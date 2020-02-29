CLINTON COUNTY: Due to a gas leak on M-21 between Scott rd and Freeway US 127 in St Johns it will be shut down to traffic.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s department tells 6 News a piece of equipment was run over.
There are no injuries and no threat to the public at this time.
Consumers energy is on scene helping fix the problem.
Gas leak shuts down Scott road and Freeway U-S 127
CLINTON COUNTY: Due to a gas leak on M-21 between Scott rd and Freeway US 127 in St Johns it will be shut down to traffic.