Gas leak shuts down Scott road and Freeway U-S 127

Michigan
Road Closed_37540

CLINTON COUNTY: Due to a gas leak on M-21 between Scott rd and Freeway US 127 in St Johns it will be shut down to traffic.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s department tells 6 News a piece of equipment was run over.

There are no injuries and no threat to the public at this time.

Consumers energy is on scene helping fix the problem.

