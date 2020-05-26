Gas prices climb as more people get out and about

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As Gov. Gretchen Whitmer continues to looses her “Stay Safer at Home” restrictions, more drivers are getting out on the roads.

And it’s costing more to fill up their cars and trucks in Michigan.

Gas prices in Michigan are up 12 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $1.97 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is 55 cents more than this time last month and but still 94 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $30 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $14 from when prices were their highest last July.

“Pump prices have gone up as gas demand and crude prices have increased and more states reopen businesses,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA.

The auto club survey found that the most expensive average gas prices are in Jackson at $1.99 per gallon.

The least expensive average is in Saginaw at $1.95.