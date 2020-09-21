Gas prices climb at Lansing area pumps

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have risen 9.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.97y, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are 20.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 75.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have tip-toed lower with seasonal factors the primary driver, though with hurricane season continuing to be very active, sporadic shutdowns of oil rigs in the Gulf is leading to volatility in the price of oil, which may become a factor in the weeks ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.77 while the most expensive is $2.39, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.79 while the highest is $2.60.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 0.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16.

The national average is down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 49.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.