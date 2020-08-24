Gas prices climb in Lansing

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have risen 11.2 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.14, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com. Gas prices in Lansing are 7.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 56.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as two tropical systems head toward a sensitive area for the oil industry, and while these storms bear monitoring, they thankfully are unlikely to have a major impact on gas prices that for the eighth straight week have been mostly quiet,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.90 while the most expensive is $2.39, a difference of 49.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.79 while the highest is $3.29, a difference of $1.50.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18. The national average is down 0.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.