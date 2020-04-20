Gas prices continue freefall at pumps

DEARBORN, Mich., – Drivers in Michigan continue to see the price of gas at the pump tumble.

According to AAA, gas prices in the state declined 6 cents compared to a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $1.47 per gallon for regular unleaded, which is the lowest average seen since February 2016.

That price is 47 cents less than this time last month and $1.37 less than this time last year.

Growing domestic gas supply and lower demand, as Americans practice social distancing, and low crude prices due to COVID-19 continue to push pump prices down.

“With Michigan residents following stay at home orders and refiners producing excess gasoline, growing gasoline inventories and low demand will continue to push pump prices lower,” said Adrienne Woodland of AAA.

The most expensive gas prices in the state are in Marquette ($1.76), Traverse City ($1.58), Ann Arbor ($1.56).

The least expensive gas price averages are in Grand Rapids ($1.41), Flint ($1.41), Benton Harbor ($1.45).