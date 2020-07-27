Gas prices continue slow slide

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Gas prices have fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 11.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 76.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“We remain stuck in neutral when it comes to gasoline prices. While Pay with GasBuddy data showed a small rebound in gasoline demand, oil prices have again failed to break out, leading to yet another week of little change at the pump,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is $1.87 while the most expensive is $2.39, a difference of 52.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.78/g while the highest is $2.49/g, a difference of 71.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17.

The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.