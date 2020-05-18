Gas prices continue to climb at pumps

(WLNS) – As more drivers get back out on the roads in Michigan they are paying a little bit more for gas.

According to the AAA survey of prices statewide, the average price of a gallon of regular gas rose one cent in the past week.

That makes the average price per gallon $1.85, up 37 cents from one month ago but still $1.05 less than last year.

“Pump prices are fluctuating as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses.”

The highest average prices for a gallon of gas are in Benton Harbor ($1.89) and Lansing ($1.88).

The lowest price is in Marquette where drivers pay $1.82 per gallon.