Gas prices continue to fall in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have fallen 10.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.03, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 10.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 62.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“For the seventh straight week and now some 53 days, the national average price of gasoline has stayed in a range of less than a nickel, an incredible feat for the summer driving season, and a level of summer stability we haven’t seen in decades,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.89 while the most expensive is $2.19.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.78 while the highest is $2.60.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.16.

The national average is down 3.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 45.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.