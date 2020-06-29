Gas prices could dip lower for holiday weekend

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – While many firework displays have been cancelled, motorists may be drawn to hit the road this Independence Day weekend by the lowest July 4 gas prices since 2004, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

With concerns of a new wave of COVID-19 cases, oil prices have recently turned south, which could lead the national average to cease rising for now, keeping the holiday weekend under 2017’s level of $2.22 per gallon, thus resulting in the lowest prices in at least 15 years.

“While gasoline demand has continued to rebound, there is anxiety about the recent surge in new coronavirus cases in the U.S., and that could prevent gas prices from seeing a continued rebound. However, we’re currently in the midst of the lowest summer gas prices we’ve seen in some 15 years,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

According to AAA, gas prices in Michigan are up 9 cents compared to last week. Michigan drivers are now paying an average price of $2.20 per gallon for regular unleaded. This price is than this time last month but still 61 cents less than this time last year.

Motorists are paying an average of $33 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of $11 from when prices were their highest last July.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand is estimated to have increased significantly from 7.87 million b/d to 8.61 million b/d last week. The increase in demand has helped to lift pump prices.

“If demand continues to trend higher, motorists will likely see pump prices continue to increase through early July,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA.