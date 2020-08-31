Gas prices dip in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have fallen 8.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.05, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Despite the recent drop, gas prices in Lansing are 3.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and average 49.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have reached their highest post-coronavirus level as Hurricane Laura caused Gulf Coast refineries to shut, limiting production as gasoline demand edged higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.84 while the most expensive is $2.39.

The lowest price in the state today is $1.73 and the highest is $2.60.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.22.

The national average is up 4.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and is still 34.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.