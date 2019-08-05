Gas prices dive at the pumps

Lansing gas prices have fallen 15.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.62 per gallon.

That’s according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 25.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and nearly 23 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have remained somewhat stable in the last week, falling in most communities across the country as oil prices remain under fire over renewed concerns of an economic slowdown in the U.S. as President Trump slapped China with new sanctions, driving the worry,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.42 per gallon while the most expensive is $3.04 per gallon, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.31 per gallon while the highest is $4.39, a difference of $2.08.

Nationwide the cheapest price is $1.97 per gallon while the most expensive is $5.09 per gallon, a difference of $3.12.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.70 today.

The national average is down 5.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands nearly 16 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.









