Gas prices in Lansing continue slow slide lower

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have fallen 4.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.00, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 11.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 63.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.79 while the most expensive is $2.39, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $1.77 while the highest is $2.60.

“Impressively and for a fifth straight week, average gas prices have remained quiet, with prices fluctuating less than a a few cents per gallon over the last month. While it’s been a bit of a bore, it’s certainly still to motorists advantage as prices remain at their lowest seasonally in well over a decade,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average price of gasoline is unchanged in the last week, averaging $2.17. The national average is unchanged from a month ago and stands 53.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.