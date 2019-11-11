Gas prices inch up in Lansing

Lansing gas prices have risen 1.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.49, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com .

Gas prices in Lansing are 2.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 4.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“It looks like average gas prices in most areas saw a modest uptick again in the last week, for the second consecutive week on continued optimism over a China/U.S. trade deal and another decline in gasoline inventories, which pushed wholesale gas prices higher in most areas,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.19 while the most expensive is $2.79, a difference of 60.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $2.14 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country is $1.92 while the most expensive is $5.49, a difference of $3.57.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.61.

The national average is down 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 6.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.