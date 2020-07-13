Gas prices jump at the pump in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have risen 12.0 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.21, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com

Gas prices in Lansing are 9.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 73 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“According to GasBuddy data, gasoline demand continues to struggle as of late, hitting some mid-summer blues as coronavirus cases continue to see upward movement in more states, but it hasn’t been a sharp enough drop to push gas prices lower last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.97 while the most expensive is $2.34, a difference of 37 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.94 while the highest is $2.49, a difference of 55 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.19. The national average is up 8.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 60.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.