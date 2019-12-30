Gas prices jump over holidays

Lansing gas prices have risen 18.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.60, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com

Gas prices in Lansing are 25.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 63.7 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

“The streak has been broken: for seven straight weeks we saw the national average drop, but the fun has come to an end as oil prices continue to show strength into the last days of 2019 boosting the national average this past week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.29 while the most expensive is $2.79, a difference of 50.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.23 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 77.0 cents per gallon.

The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.88 while the most expensive is $5.19, a difference of $3.31.



The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.57 today.

The national average is down 2.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.







