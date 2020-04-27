Gas prices keep plunging at the pump

Lansing, MI (WLNS) – Gas prices in Michigan are at the lowest level in over a decade, according to the AAA.

Drivers are paying an average of $1.42 per gallon for regular unleaded in Michigan, the lowest price since December 2002.

That price is down 5 cents from last week and 35 cents since last month.

Pump prices have consistently declined for nine weeks as Americans follow stay at home orders and crude prices remain low due to COVID-19.

“An increase in demand may contribute to the slowing of pump price decreases in areas that see an uptick in gas sales, but prices will still be well below where they were a year ago,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA.

The most expensive gas price in Michigan is in Marquette at $1.70 and the lowest price is in Flint at $1.35.