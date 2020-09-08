Gas prices slide below $2 in Lansing area

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have fallen 7.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $1.95, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 19.4 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 64.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Gas prices have started to fall as expected as oil prices have fallen slightly since Hurricane Laura moved on and as seasonal challenges come to into view,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “It’s entirely possible we could see the national average fall under $2 per gallon by the end of the year without a major improvement in the situation.”



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.76 while the most expensive is $2.29. The lowest price in the state today is $1.64 while the highest is $3.29.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.21. The national average is up 3.7 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 34.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.



