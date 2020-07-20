Gas prices slip for Lansing drivers

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing gas prices have fallen 9.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices in Lansing are 4.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and are 63.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“As cases continue to rise, the likelihood rises that gas prices will stabilize and demand may continue to see small decreases, which is the name of the game behind gas prices,” explained Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $1.94 while the most expensive is $2.39, a difference of 45.0 cents per gallon.

The lowest price in the state is $1.79 while the highest is $2.59, a difference of 80.0 cents per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.18 today.

The national average is up 5.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 58.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.