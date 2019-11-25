Gas prices tick up for Lansing drivers ahead of holiday

Lansing gas prices have risen 0.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.46, according to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.

Gas prices in Lansing are 0.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and are still 18.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Lansing is priced at $2.13 while the most expensive is $2.67, a difference of 54 cents per gallon.

“Gas prices have continued to slowly decline over the last week as motorists gear up to hit the road to celebrate Thanksgiving Day, the busiest autumn holiday. With a 7% rise in travelers this year, the U.S. is poised to set another record for most Thanksgiving travelers ever,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The lowest price in the state today is $2.15 while the highest is $3.00, a difference of 85.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.89 while the most expensive is $6.24, a difference of $4.35/g.



The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58. The national average is down 2.6 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 5.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.



