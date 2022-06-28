LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, June 28, gas will be available for $2.38 a gallon at one Shell Station located at 8205 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917.

Americans for Prosperity, a group that claims to be bipartisan, is hosting an event that will be a part of their “True Cost of Washington” tour, discussing inflation and will offer gas for $2.38. This price was the cost of gas on inauguration day, January 20, 2021, when former President Donald Trump left office and current President Joe Biden came into office.

Beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Gas will be $2.38 for an hour only, which is more than half off. This price will stand until 4 p.m.

Officials with Americans for Prosperity say, these efforts are to showcase how politicians are spending too much money in Washington, which is leading to inflation.

According to the group, offering gas for this cheap reminds people that prices were once cheaper and that inflation is being caused by, “out-of-control” government spending.

While government spending may add to inflation, research has shown that there are many other factors that play a part such as gasoline cost, shelter and food production.

According to government data, in May, inflation rose to 8.6%, which is the steepest increase since 1981.

Officials with the White House say, these issues not only come following the pandemic, but also the war in Ukraine, along with shipping costs worldwide.

When it comes to government spending, both presidents passed COVID relief bills.

Americans for Prosperity say they are ultimately highlighting the last day President Trump was in office and how low gas prices can be if managed correctly.