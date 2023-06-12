LANSING, Mich. — Fuel prices have risen around 13.7 cents per gallon in the last week for Michigan’s Capitol.

According to a GasBuddy survey of 177 Lansing-area gas stations, the average price per gallon as of Monday is $3.64.

Gas prices are 34.8 cents per gallon higher than they were a month ago.

Despite the shift, gas is still up to one dollar cheaper per gallon compared to this time last year.

GasBuddy reported that the cheapest gas in Lansing was $3.42 a gallon, with the most expensive gas station selling fuel for $3.79 per gallon.

Prices in the Capital city are around seven cents higher than the national average of $3.57 per gallon.

GasBuddy head of petroleum turbulence analysis Patrick De Haan. expert said that there has been a price increase in multiple Midwestern states. he added that prices should still rise slightly in the next few weeks.

“We could see some turbulence in oil markets, potentially impacting states were gas prices were quiet this week while states that saw a big jump last week could see some moderate relief in the week ahead,” De Haan said.