Gasoline prices up slightly, more hikes could follow
LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - Gasoline prices in Lansing have risen 5.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.93 per gallon, according to online price monitor GasBuddy.com.
This compares with the national average that has increased 1.5 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.87 per gallon.
Including the change locally during the past week, prices yesterday were 45.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and are 14.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.
Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said, "Looking ahead, the squeeze in global supplies will almost certainly put gasoline prices under pressure and provide a strong basis for further increases at the pumps at a time when drivers are accustomed to seeing prices soften. Short of producing countries suddenly finding a million spare barrels of oil over the month of October, drivers should brace for even higher prices over the next several weeks."
The national average has increased 3.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 33.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
