GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former leaders of the now-defunct Geek Group in Grand Rapids were sentenced last week for illegally buying and selling cryptocurrency, with two defendants getting prison time.

Chris Boden was sentenced Friday to 2.5 years in prison and three years of supervised release, federal court records show.

In December, he was ordered to forfeit $75,000 to the government.

Daniel DeJager, of Tacoma, Washington, was sentenced Feb. 22 to 10 months in prison and three years of supervised release. He was ordered to forfeit $25,000.

Leesa Vogt of Grand Rapids was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation. Vogt was also ordered to forfeit $62,711.

In December 2018, federal investigators raided their technology organization’s building on Leonard Street NW in Grand Rapids. It was called The National Science Institute at the time; before that, it was The Geek Group. The organization provided workspaces for people, offered services like low-cost computers to families and acted as an incubator for startups.

It wasn’t until February 2021 that Boden, the group’s president; Vogt, a board member; and DeJager, a consultant, were indicted on federal charges in connection to the raid.

In court documents, authorities said the three used The Geek Group as a middleman to trade about $740,000 in Bitcoin even though it was not licensed to do so. Some of their customers’ cash came from illegal drug sales. The three moved that money to hide its origin — which is laundering — and organized bank deposits and withdrawals with the goal of avoiding authorities’ attention — which is structuring.

Boden, DeJager and Vogt each took plea deals in October.