General Motors Delta Township restart set for Monday May 18

FILE – This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich. GM is pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments, the company said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 17. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Lansing, Mich.(WLNS) — General Motors Local 602 of Lansing Delta Township said Wednesday that it will resume its first shift operations at the plant Monday, May 18 at 6:30 a.m.

This week, the union has called in trades and some salaried team members to prepare for restart. Before anyone starts work, there will be a detailed employee safety orientation. For any employees who would like to review the employee guide before coming back, visit this link:

https://www.gm.com/…/s…/GM_COVID19_ReturnToWork_Playbook.pdf

During the orientation, the union will have time to review the protocols and answer questions.

As people prepare to return, please note: Shared coffee pots will no longer be in use. A

There is also a new entry process. They will have the visitor center and Body Shop turnstile open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday for anyone that would like to come and check it out. As of May 13, they have not had a confirmed case of virus transmission in the facilities with coronavirus safety protocols in place.