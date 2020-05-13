General Motors Delta Township restart set for Monday May 18

Lansing, Mich.(WLNS) — General Motors Local 602 of Lansing Delta Township said Wednesday that it will resume its first shift operations at the plant Monday, May 18 at 6:30 a.m.
This week, the union has called in trades and some salaried team members to prepare for restart. Before anyone starts work, there will be a detailed employee safety orientation. For any employees who would like to review the employee guide before coming back, visit this link:
https://www.gm.com/…/s…/GM_COVID19_ReturnToWork_Playbook.pdf
During the orientation, the union will have time to review the protocols and answer questions.
As people prepare to return, please note: Shared coffee pots will no longer be in use. A
There is also a new entry process. They will have the visitor center and Body Shop turnstile open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday for anyone that would like to come and check it out. As of May 13, they have not had a confirmed case of virus transmission in the facilities with coronavirus safety protocols in place.