Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors has donated 2 million face masks to Michigan public schools through the MI Mask Aid Partnership, Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Twitter today.

The MI Mask Aid program was announced August 14 by Gov. Whitmer when four million free masks were provided to Michigan residents most vulnerable to COVID-19. The donation was made possible by Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).