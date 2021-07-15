General Motors Lansing Delta plant to shut down temporarily

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, Mich. General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats. The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The General Motors Lansing Delta plant will close Monday, and not resume production until at least August.

A spokesperson for the plant confirms the halt in production to 6 News and says this is a result of a continued shortage in semiconductors. General Motors issued the following statement on Thursday.

“The global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid, but GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to maximize production of our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers. In addition, shipments of Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon mid-size pickups built at Wentzville Assembly in Missouri increased by about 30,000 total units from mid-May through July 14 as the team completed dynamic vehicle testing on units held at the plant due to semiconductor disruptions. Production of Colorado and Canyon at Wentzville will resume as planned on Monday, July 19 following its scheduled launch-related downtime to prepare for the next-generation mid-size trucks. These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19 restrictions. We expect it to be a near-term issue.”

The Grand River plant will remain open, it temporarily seized production in May. That shutdown was also due to a shortage in semiconductors, that occurred from the high demand for electronics at the beginning of the pandemic as many bought electronics to work from home, play video games and attend school remotely.

Other closures include: