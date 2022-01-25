GM to make major EV announcement Tuesday in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — On Tuesday, Jan. 25, General Motors CEO Mary Barra will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer to announce a $6.5 billion investment impacting Michigan.

The investment will go towards building and running two electric vehicle plants with one of those operations located in Mid-Michigan.

Whitmer and law makers have been working towards this because the state missed out on three battery factories by Ford and another Ford electric-vehicle assembly plant. This plant is now set to be built in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The primary focus of the $6.5 billion investment is to create 4,000 new jobs at the two plants statewide.

Earlier this month, the Associated Press reported this investment will involve a $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory at the Delta Township plant.

In addition General Motors plans to spend some of the funds at an existing plant in Orion Township that is expected to create up to 2,300 jobs.

The Orion Township plant will be the third General Motors electric-vehicle factory along with plants in Detroit and Tennessee.

This improvement for Michigan’s economy comes just a month after Governor Whitmer and state law makers approved a $1 billion fund for major business projects.

Currently, reports show that electric vehicles make up less than 5% of of new auto sales in the U.S., but this is expected to increase in the coming years.

Over the past year, electric vehicles is something the Biden Administration has pushed for.

President Biden has come to Michigan to test out electric vehicles and discuss plans with automakers for creating more over the next decade.

The announcement from Whitmer and General Motors officials will take place at 11 a.m.