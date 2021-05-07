Genoa clerk arraigned on election violation charge

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A local clerk who was charged for an election law violation coming from last November’s election was arraigned today, according to WHMI.

Polly Skolarus was charged in March by the Livingston County Prosecutor’s Office on a misdimeanor of Election Law – Failure to Perform Duty.

The State Police report that WHMI got from a Freedom of Information Act request showed that Skolarus kept extra absentee ballots used in the November election in canvas bags that weren’t approved by the State Bureau of Elections.

According to the State Police, it was immediately rocognized as not legal when Skolarus brought them to the November 9 meeting with the Livingston County Board of Canvassers.

Skolarus entered a not guilty plea in the 53rd District Court today. A probable cause conference case was set for June 21.

Witnesses said Skolarus initially admitted her fault, but at the Genoa Township Board meeting Monday she said she was innocent of the charges.