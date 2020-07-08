George Floyd mural damaged on Lansing River Trail

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — A Lansing mural commemorating the life of George Floyd has been vandalized.

The mural, located just underneath I-496 on the Lansing River Trail was reported damaged on social media Tuesday evening.

George Floyd has become nationally recognized as the man whose death inspired uprisings and protests over racial injustice in all 50 states and countries abroad including the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Brazil and Syria.

Floyd was 46 years old when he was killed by 44-year-old Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin May 25. Chauvin pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd pleaded for air, saying “I can’t breathe.”

As of this time, no details are known regarding the suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.