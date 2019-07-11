Get a free Slurpee today – with a bonus

This is the day Slurpee fans look forward to all year.

It’s July 11. 7-11. Get it?

That means from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. today (or while supplies last), you can get a free small Slurpee at your favorite 7-Eleven convenience store.

But wait – there’s more.

To get a second free Slurpee, other than driving to another location on the same day, just scan your 7-Eleven loyalty app or card or enter your phone number when you get your free small Slurpee and you’ll receive a coupon in your account for a free any-size Slurpee which you can redeem anytime between July 12 and August 12, 2019.

Slurpee Day started in 2002 as a way for 7-Eleven to mark its 75th birthday.