Get a free Slurpee today – with a bonus

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:
slurpee-day_169459

This is the day Slurpee fans look forward to all year.

It’s July 11. 7-11. Get it?

That means from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. today (or while supplies last), you can get a free small Slurpee at your favorite 7-Eleven convenience store.

But wait – there’s more.

To get a second free Slurpee, other than driving to another location on the same day, just scan your 7-Eleven loyalty app or card or enter your phone number when you get your free small Slurpee and you’ll receive a coupon in your account for a free any-size Slurpee which you can redeem anytime between July 12 and August 12, 2019.

Slurpee Day started in 2002 as a way for 7-Eleven to mark its 75th birthday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar