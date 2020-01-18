Get out the shovel: Snow removal rules in mid-Michigan

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Once the snow stops falling, many areas require residents to shovel the snow on their sidewalks or call someone to do it.

To check your area’s rules, visit one of the links below.

Lansing: http://www.lansingmi.gov/wintersidewalks

East Lansing: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/DocumentCenter/View/741

Jackson: http://www.cityofjackson.org/175/Snow-Emergency-Route

Charlotte: http://www.charlottemi.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/2014-03-Chapter-58-Snow-Removal-Ordinance.pdf

