Get out the shovel: Snow removal rules in mid-Michigan

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Once the snow stops falling, many areas require residents to shovel the snow on their sidewalks or call someone to do it.
To check your area’s rules, visit one of the links below.
Lansing: http://www.lansingmi.gov/wintersidewalks
East Lansing: https://www.cityofeastlansing.com/DocumentCenter/View/741
Jackson: http://www.cityofjackson.org/175/Snow-Emergency-Route
Charlotte: http://www.charlottemi.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/05/2014-03-Chapter-58-Snow-Removal-Ordinance.pdf
