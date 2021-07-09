Get your boots ready, the U.P. Championship Rodeo is right around the corner

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – Next weekend, the U.P Championship Rodeo will kick off for its 53rd year in Iron River.

This rodeo is the only PRCA rodeo in the state of Michigan and all of the fun isn’t just limited to the arena. Events will be held throughout the day on Friday, July 16 and Saturday, July 17.

The schedule for the event is as follows:

Friday, July 16

  • 8am  Queen & Princess horsemanship at Rodeo Arena
  • 9am-3pm   Market Days – downtown Iron River (Click here for vendor application)
  • 9am-3pm  Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale – West Iron District Library
  • 11am  Queen & Princess modeling and questions @ Market Days
  • 5pm  Arena gates open
    • Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
  • 7pm PRCA Rodeo Performance at Rodeo Arena
    • Wear purple in support of “Man-Up Crusade”

Saturday, July 17

  • 8-11:30am Pancake Breakfast @ Iron River Senior Center
  • 10am  Wild West Parade – Parade Registration Form
  • 11am  Classic Farm Machinery of Iron County  Antique Tractor Show & Brat Feed @ VFW
  • Noon  Arena Gates Open
    • Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
  • 2pm  PRCARodeo Performance at rodeo arena
  • 5pm  Arena gates open
    • Pre-performance entertainment-Pink Ribbon Rebels & Rodeo City Riders
  • 6:30pm  Crowning of 2020 Miss U.P. Rodeo Queen and U.P. Rodeo Princess at rodeo arena
  • 7pm  PRCA Rodeo Performance at rodeo arena
    • Wear pink in support of “Tough Enough to Wear Pink”

Tickets this year can only be purchased at the gate to the event.

For more information on the U.P Championship Rodeo click here.

