Geyer’s Garden: Why you should love potted plants

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – During WLNS’ Jim Geyer’s trip to Las Vegas, he visited the Bellagio’s conservatory.

Among the stunning display, he realized that potted plants seem to be under-appreciated by the gardening community.

Now, he’s here for you with some tips on how to make your potted plants as beautiful as the Bellagio’s. (Alright, maybe not that beautiful.)

Lisa Baseline, manager of Van Atta’s, suggested putting several smaller potted plants in one large pot.

“It gives you the freedom to play with what you have and not be married to one thing for the whole season,” she said.

Potted plants can help curate a specific mood or vibe.

For example, covering your patio in bright, tropical plants can give onlookers a vacation-esque feeling.

Decorating your home with red, white and blue potted plants can be a fun way to decorate for patriotic holidays.

And of course, Poinsettias are a must at Christmastime.

Take a look at Geyer’s full interview with Baseline in the video above.