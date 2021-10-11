Gift helps U-Michigan put emphasis on environmental justice

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan said it plans to expand environmental justice efforts after a $11.1 million gift.

The school will establish the Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment, a scholarship fund and new faculty positions in the College of Engineering and School for Environment and Sustainability.

The money is coming from Dan and Sheryl Tishman and their NorthLight Foundation.

“It is our mission to invest our philanthropy in places where there is a great need and little investment,” the Tishmans said last week. “Environmental justice is at the heart of solving the greatest environmental challenges of the day.”

Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment and Sustainability, said minorities often are disproportionately affected by air pollution, toxic waste and flooding.

“This gift will give us greater capacity to work in partnership with communities and their leaders to ensure solutions are developed with them and truly work for them,” he said.