GM contract: worker pay hikes, factory closings move forward

DETROIT (AP) – A tentative four year contract with striking General Motors gives workers a mix of pay raises, lump sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus.

In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Michigan, and near Baltimore.

Details were posted Thursday on the union website as factory level union officials met to decide if they’ll approve the deal.

No decision has been made.

Workers went on strike Sept. 16, crippling the company’s U.S. production and costing it an estimated $2 billion.

6 News has crews in Detroit and will livestream an expected news conference sometime this afternoon with UAW officials where they are expected to explain details in the new contract.