GM Delta, Grand River plants to remain closed for another week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — General Motors Production Schedule is facing more delays, with the Delta Township Assembly plant and Grand River Assembly plant remaining closed through the week of Sept 27.

GM released a statement regarding the continued closures.

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-related restrictions. We remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity constrained vehicles.

Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, GM continues to prioritize full-size truck production which remains in high demand.”

The Delta Township Assembly Plant, known for building the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave, has been closed since Monday, July 19.

The Grand River Assembly Plant is known for producing the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

GM Communications states that the Delta plant is anticipated to pick production back up on Oct. 4.