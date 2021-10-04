GM Delta plant welcomes back workers this morning and resumes production

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich (WLNS) Workers at the General Motors Delta Township assembly plant are set to return to production, Monday, October 4, following weeks of delays.

This temporary shutdown was due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage that has been impacting auto-workers and businesses across the nation, with no exact end in sight.

These semiconductors have been causing stress and have put thousands of people across the country out of work, which inlcudes those who work at the Delta Township plant, since July 19th.

The Delta Township plant is responsible for building both the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Enclave. Not only has this chip shortage cost people their jobs, but GM has also seen a drop in its third-quarter sales.

GM dealers say 446,997 vehicles were delivered in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021, which is down 218,195 units from a year ago. While workers are returnig to the production line today, there is still no guarantee there wont be future shut downs.