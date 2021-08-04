GM Delta Township shutdown continues through next week

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2019 file photo shows the General Motors Lansing Delta Township plant in Lansing, Mich. General Motors is adding 1,200 jobs at two Michigan factories to build midsize SUVs and two new luxury sedans. GM said Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that its Lansing Delta Township plant will get a third shift and 800 more workers to build the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, which have three rows of seats. The Lansing Grand River plant will get a second shift and 400 more workers to build two new Cadillac sedans, the CT4 and CT5. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The General Motors (GM) Delta Township plant will remain closed through next week.

The plant first shut down early last month due to the global semiconductor shortage.

According to our media partners at Mlive GM also said in a statement Tuesday, Aug. 3, that its truck plants in Flint; Silao, Mexico; and Fort Wayne, Ind., will stop production during the week of Aug. 9, and restart full production on Aug. 16.

The company said in a statement that “the global semiconductor shortage remains complex and very fluid.”

“GM’s global purchasing and supply chain, engineering and manufacturing teams continue to find creative solutions and make strides working with the supply base to minimize the impact to our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles, including full-size trucks and SUVs for our customers,” the statement says.

“The recent scheduling adjustments have been driven by temporary parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions. This period will provide us with the opportunity to complete unfinished vehicles at the impacted assembly plants and ship those units to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products.”

