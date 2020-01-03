GM: Fall strike lead to fewer vehicles sold

A strike sign can be seen outside of General Motors’ plant in Wyoming, Mich. (Oct. 15, 2019)

The 40-day strike of General Motors hurt the company financially.

G.M. said it sold 25-percent less vehicles to dealerships in the last three months of the year.

But sales by those dealerships to customers only fell by 6.3 percent in the quarter because G.M. stocked up on inventory ahead of the strike.

The strike stopped production at U.S. factories from September 16th to October 25th.

Workers were demanding better pay and benefits.

The company said when all the accounting is done, they’ll find that the strike reduced profits by $2.9 billion.