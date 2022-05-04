DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The General Motors Lansing Delta Township Assembly Plant is hosting a career fair on Wednesday, with hopes to hire 150 new employees to support two shifts.

There will be 67 new job openings that can all be applied for on their site. The job openings are for production and skilled trades positions.

Attendees can complete the entire hiring process, application, background check and drug test at the plant’s visitors center.

The career fair will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the plant on 8175 Millet Highway, and will end at 3:30 p.m.

Hired employees will be able to start on Monday, May 16.