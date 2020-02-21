GM plant looks ahead after 3 millionth vehicle

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A moment worth celebrating: a 2020 Chevy Traverse makes its way on the floor of the General Motors Delta Township plant.

But it’s not just about the car.

To General Motors officials, it’s about the work thousands put into making the vehicles each year.

“They’re the ones that build it,” manufacturing director Mike Trevorro says. “They’re the ones that build it every day, day after day, and they put the quality into it. They’re industrial athletes for us, right? They do a great job.”

Two Michigan lawmakers made their way back from Washington D.C. to congratulate the plant and its workers on a job well done.

“We’re so very proud of you,” Senator Debbie Stabenow said. “I get up every day and suit up and go into D.C. to fight to make sure our jobs are here and that you have the support that you need to work hard, to raise a family and to stay here.”

“It’s one thing for the union, management, the whole team to take such pride in what they do.,” Representative Tim Walberg added. “The community benefits from that. It provides a standard of living that’s second to none. But the customer ultimately has the final word and they’re saying yes to these vehicles.”

The politicians also vowed to protect workers as the company looks to the next million vehicles.

“We want to make sure that regulations are appropriate so that these workers can do their job safely,” Walberg said, “and in the process we also want to make sure that nobody fraudulently takes the efforts of these workers and impacts them in a negative way as well.”