GM Delta Township plant prepares for temporary shutdown in January

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Employees at the General Motors Delta Township plant are set to start the new year at home. This time it isn’t due to a parts shortage.

It’s part of an investment plan the company announced last year.

The GMC Acadia is coming back to the Delta Township plant. A GM spokesperson confirmed to 6 News that the plant will be shut down from Jan. 3 through the week of the Jan. 17 as they retool to once again manufacture the SUV.

6 News also spoke with UAW Local 602 President Mike Huerta today.

He says that this is the first of several shutdowns planned for 2022 to prepare the plant for a new generation of GMC Acadia SUVs.

That model has been in production in Spring Hill, Tennessee since 2016, and before that the vehicles were made at the Delta plant.

For many employees, especially those who used to work on the model, the production notice is a welcome sign after a turbulent year of unplanned shutdowns.

“This is big news, this tells the community, everybody that GM focuses on the Capital City of Lansing totally. With the new vehicle coming back and third shift, maybe this is the beginning of something going away for good, hopefully, that’s how most of us look at it. Let’s move on and build plants in Lansing like we’ve have been,” said GM employee Alex Hernandez.

Hernandez and Huerta both say they expect the change will lead to a full third shift team, something they say the plant was made for.

GM says the production change is part of a $100 million investment to the plant that was announced last year.

The Spring Hill plant will shift its production to building fully electric vehicles.