GM says new batteries will be cheaper and go longer

This Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, photo shows the General Motors logo. General Motors is expected to reveal that it will build the Cadillac Lyriq electric SUV at its factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., when it makes a major manufacturing announcement Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Detroit, Mich. (WLNS)–The future looks bright for electric vehicles. Officials with General Motors say a pending break-through in battery chemistry will cut the price of its electric vehicles, so they rival those that run on gas within five years.

Officials say the technology also will increase the range per charge up to 450 miles.



The company’s product development chief promised a small electric s-u-v on the horizon– will cost less than $30,000 dollars brand new. Right now, the majority of electric vehicles cost more than that.

Some say this break-through means electric vehicles may take over the roads sooner than expected