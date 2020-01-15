GM says over 1,350 temps will get full-time jobs by March 31

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - UPDATE (2:56 p.m.): A DeWitt Township Police officer is in surgery at this hour for injuries he received following a crash this morning.

DeWitt Township Police Chief Gute tells 6 News that his department was assisting Laingsburg Police in the pursuit of a van.

The van was heading west on Jason Road at Old U.S. 27 just before 11:00 a.m. today.

Stop sticks were laid out on the road and flattened the tires on the van.

Gute tells 6 News that the driver of the van swerved into the path of the DeWitt Township Police vehicle, causing the crash. Police believe the driver intentionally crashed into the police vehicle.

Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and the police vehicle began to burn.

The drivers were cut out of their vehicles and taken to a local hospital.

Gute tells 6 News the officer's injuries are "serious but not life-threatening".

The condition of the other driver is not known at this time.

>>>This story continues to develop and will be updated online and on 6 News.